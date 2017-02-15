Sebastien MARIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • HCC

     -  Caen

    Defenseur NÂ°5

    1973 - 1990

  • VICKING

     -  Cherbourg

    Defenseur NÂ°4

    1990 - 1992

  • RHC

     -  Rouen

    Defenseur NÂ°7 Goal Depuis 2007

    1993 - 2012

Parcours militaire

  • EDNBC

     -  Bretteville sur odon

    Service Mobilisation Developpement logiciel gestion mobilisation

    1992 - 1992

Parcours entreprise

  • NORMANDIE ASSISTANCE INFORMATIQUE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Sotteville les rouen

    Installation et maintenance de matÃ©riel informatiques, Administration de rÃ©seaux locaux.

    1993 - 1996

  • NOE BUREAU  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Evreux

    Responsable service technique informatique, support techniques informatique, installation et administration de rÃ©seaux locaux. Etudes avant vente avec les commerciaux

    1997 - 1998

  • OUEST TELECOM  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Evreux

    Etudes avant vente, installation, Administration et maintenance de solutions informatique regroupant interconnexion, VPN, Firewall, Solutions de sÃ©curitÃ©. Support technique aux utilisateurs.

    1999 - 2008

  • Drl Conseil

     -  Vernon 2008 - 2010

  • Consulcom  - Responsable technique (Informatique)

     -  Bois guillaume 2010 - 2013

  • PROTULIS

     -  Le petit quevilly 2013 - 2016

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié, 2 enfants, pratique toujours le Hockey Sur Glace

  • Profession :

    Directeur technique

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

