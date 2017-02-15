Sebastien MARIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Bosnières- Caen 1973 - 1980
-
Collège Pasteur- Caen 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée P S De Laplace- Caen
Bac SÃ©rie E1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Laplace- Caen
Bac SÃ©rie E1985 - 1988
-
INSTITUT LEMMONIER- Caen
BTS Informatique Industrielle Mention :Economie1989 - 1991
-
INT- Evry
C.E.S SÃ©curitÃ© SystÃ¨mes et rÃ©seaux2007 - 2008
Parcours club
Parcours militaire
-
EDNBC- Bretteville sur odon
Service Mobilisation Developpement logiciel gestion mobilisation1992 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
NORMANDIE ASSISTANCE INFORMATIQUE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Sotteville les rouen
Installation et maintenance de matÃ©riel informatiques, Administration de rÃ©seaux locaux.1993 - 1996
-
NOE BUREAU - Informaticien (Informatique)- Evreux
Responsable service technique informatique, support techniques informatique, installation et administration de rÃ©seaux locaux. Etudes avant vente avec les commerciaux1997 - 1998
-
OUEST TELECOM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Evreux
Etudes avant vente, installation, Administration et maintenance de solutions informatique regroupant interconnexion, VPN, Firewall, Solutions de sÃ©curitÃ©. Support technique aux utilisateurs.1999 - 2008
-
Drl Conseil- Vernon 2008 - 2010
-
Consulcom - Responsable technique (Informatique)- Bois guillaume 2010 - 2013
-
PROTULIS- Le petit quevilly 2013 - 2016
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sebastien MARIE
-
Vit Ã :
LA RUE SAINT PIERRE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 2 enfants, pratique toujours le Hockey Sur Glace
Profession :
Directeur technique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sebastien MARIE a reconnu Isabelle MARIE (JEANBLANC) sur la photo 3ème C
-
Sebastien MARIE a reconnu Francois-Robert JAULIN sur la photo TOURNOIS CAEN/ROUEN
-
Sebastien MARIE a reconnu Sebastien MARIE sur la photo TOURNOIS CAEN/ROUEN
-
Sebastien MARIE a reconnu Arlette MARIE (LENTIN) sur la photo TOURNOIS CAEN/ROUEN
-
Sebastien MARIE a ajoutÃ© Lycée Laplace Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sebastien MARIE a ajoutÃ© Protulis Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sebastien MARIE a ajoutÃ© Consulcom Ã son parcours professionnel