Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCEL CACHIN- Argenteuil 1977 - 1980
-
ECOLE PAUL VAILLANT COUTURIER- Bezons 1981 - 1984
-
ECOLE ORGEMONT- Argenteuil 1984 - 1985
-
Collège Irène Joliot-curie- Argenteuil 1985 - 1990
-
IFA ADOLPH CHAUVIN- Osny 1990 - 1994
-
Cfa Osny ,- Osny 1990 - 1994
-
IFA ADOLPHE CHAUVIN CCIV- Osny 1990 - 1994
Parcours militaire
-
Cmd 5 Quartier Bossu- Pontoise 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Pompiers Charny- Charny 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sébastien MARY
-
Vit à :
CHARNY, France
-
Né le :
9 juil. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chauffeur de taxi
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
