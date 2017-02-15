SÃ©bastien MASSEBEUF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Galignani- Corbeil 1981 - 1984
-
ECOLE PASCAL BLAISE- Gagny 1986 - 1989
-
Collège Sévigné- Gagny 1989 - 1989
-
Collège Châteaubriand- Plancoet 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Professionnel La Fontaine Des Eaux- Dinan 1992 - 1995
-
Lycée Rabelais- Saint brieuc 1995 - 1998
-
Institut Supérieur D'électronique De Bretagne- Brest 1998 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Ernst & Young (Capgemini) - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- PARIS
Cadre consultant, missions diverses (voir mon parcours sur Linkedin)2001 - 2007
-
Europstat (Umanis) - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 2007 - 2022
-
Cgi Informatique - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- Paris 2022 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien MASSEBEUF
-
Vit Ã :
CHATOU, France
-
NÃ© en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello à tous ceux qui se rappelle de moi. Pour les autres, c'est moi qui me chargerai de leur rafraîchir la mémoire.
Certains se contenteront probablement de faire les curieux histoire de savoir ce que je deviens sans avoir à me contacter
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur Info-multimÃ©dia
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
