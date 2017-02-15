SÃ©bastien MASSEBEUF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Ernst & Young (Capgemini)  - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)

     -  PARIS

    Cadre consultant, missions diverses (voir mon parcours sur Linkedin)

    2001 - 2007

  • Europstat (Umanis)  - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)

     -  LEVALLOIS PERRET 2007 - 2022

  • Cgi Informatique  - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2022 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Hello à tous ceux qui se rappelle de moi. Pour les autres, c'est moi qui me chargerai de leur rafraîchir la mémoire.
    Certains se contenteront probablement de faire les curieux histoire de savoir ce que je deviens sans avoir à me contacter

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur Info-multimÃ©dia

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages