Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège La Providence- Le mesnil esnard 1990 - 1994
Lycée Privé Jean-baptiste De La Salle- Rouen 1994 - 1997
GENIE THERMIQUE ET ENERGIE- Rouen 1998 - 2000
ITII- Lyon 2001 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
SPIT- Valence 2001 - 2005
Centre De Formation - Professeur (Autre)- Saint egreve 2007 - 2008
Legta La Cote St Andre - Prof de math- La cote saint andre 2008 - 2009
Lpa La Tour Du Pin- La tour du pin 2009 - 2010
Lpa Voiron - Prof de math- Voiron 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sebastien MILON
Vit à :
ARTAS, France
Né le :
31 août 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Enseignant
Mes goûts et passions
