Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Assomption Bellevue- La mulatiere
De maternelle à Bio-math-sup !!1976 - 1991
ECOLE ASSOMPTION BELLEVUE- La mulatiere 1976 - 1982
Collège Assomption Bellevue- La mulatiere 1982 - 1986
CPGE BCPST LYCEE ASSOMPTION BELLEVUE- La mulatiere 1989 - 1990
Université Claude Bernard : Lyon I- Lyon
DEUG A1990 - 1992
MIAGE MAITRISE INFORMATIQUE APPLIQUEE A LA GESTION DES ENTREPRISES- Villeurbanne 1992 - 1995
MIAG- Lyon 1992 - 1995
Institut D'aministration Des Entreprises- Aix en provence 1995 - 1996
Parcours militaire
1er Régiment Etranger- Aubagne
Aspirant au STILE1997 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
ALDEC - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon 1998 - maintenant
COHERIS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon 2000 - maintenant
Coheris Rhone Alpes - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon 2000 - maintenant
Parcours club
Jumeaux Et Plus 69- Lyon 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sébastien POILVET
Vit à :
SÉRÉZIN-DU-RHÔNE, France
Né en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bon ben voila une chose de faite ...
Ne soyons pas mélancoliques et continuons à profiter de ce que nous avons...
Profession :
Consultant CRM
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3