RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Survilliers
SÃ©bastien RAFTON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Arthur Rimbaud- Nemours 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Etienne Bezout- Nemours 1986 - 1989
-
Université Paris 12- Creteil 1990 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie (Ciga)- Auxerre 1996 - 1997
-
Gendarmerie Avallon- Avallon 1997 - 1998
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Chatellerault (Esog)- Chatellerault 1998 - 1999
-
Gendarmerie Nationale- FRANCE 1999 - 2003
-
Groupe Omnium Finance- Toulouse 2003 - 2009
-
Patrimoine (Gan)- EVREUX 2009 - 2010
-
EREMM- Conflans sainte honorine 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien RAFTON
-
Vit Ã :
SURVILLIERS, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 juin 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable administratif et financier
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a ajoutÃ© Eremm Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a ajoutÃ© Gan Patrimoine Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a ajoutÃ© Gendarmerie Nationale Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a ajoutÃ© Groupe Omnium Finance Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a ajoutÃ© Ecole Gendarmerie Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a ajoutÃ© Gendarmerie Avallon Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a ajoutÃ© Ciga Auxerre 89 Ã son parcours militaire
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a ajoutÃ© Université Paris 12 Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a ajoutÃ© Collège Arthur Rimbaud Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a reconnu Stephanie OLIVIER (COLLIN) sur la photo 4ème3
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a reconnu SÃ©bastien RAFTON sur la photo 4ème3
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a reconnu Maud CASTRE sur la photo 4ème3
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a reconnu Florence QUESNEL sur la photo 4ème3
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a reconnu Eric VERNERIE sur la photo 4ème3
-
SÃ©bastien RAFTON a reconnu SÃ©bastien RAFTON sur la photo 4ème3