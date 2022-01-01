SÃ©bastien REYDELLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Rondeau Boisfleury- Corenc 1995 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien REYDELLET
-
Vit Ã :
VOREPPE, France
-
NÃ© le :
15 fÃ©vr. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je vis à la Réunion.
Profession :
Directeur de magasin
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Chine - Maurice - Madagascar - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande
-
SÃ©bastien REYDELLET a reconnu Sophie LAMARCHE sur la photo 1ère
-
SÃ©bastien REYDELLET a reconnu Pierre BINET sur la photo 1ère
-
SÃ©bastien REYDELLET a reconnu Astrid HOULETTE sur la photo 1ère
-
SÃ©bastien REYDELLET a reconnu Maxime CARTIER-MILLON sur la photo 1ère
-
SÃ©bastien REYDELLET a reconnu SÃ©bastien REYDELLET sur la photo 1ère