Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Ballan-Miré

Sébastien RIGOLLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • PHONIX  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Tours

    Commercial, responsable commercial.

    2001 - 2004

  • Teleperformance  - Responsable plateau (Production)

     -  TOURS

    Télémarketing.

    2004 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sébastien RIGOLLET

  • Vit à :

    BALLAN MIRE, France

  • Né le :

    18 févr. 1978 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour a tous,
    Donnez moi de vos nouvelles !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Tchao !

  • Profession :

    Responsable de plateau

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :