Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LES BARBOTTES- Bourges 1984 - 1986
JEAN MERMOZ- Tours 1986 - 1989
COLLEGE RABELAIS- Tours 1989 - 1993
Lycée Grandmont- Tours 1993 - 1998
Université François Rabelais : Tours- Tours 1998 - 1999
ARPEC TOURAINE- Tours 1999 - 2001
Parcours club
Tennis Club La Riche- La riche 1990 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
PHONIX - Commercial (Commercial)- Tours
Commercial, responsable commercial.2001 - 2004
Teleperformance - Responsable plateau (Production)- TOURS
Télémarketing.2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sébastien RIGOLLET
Vit à :
BALLAN MIRE, France
Né le :
18 févr. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a tous,
Donnez moi de vos nouvelles !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Tchao !
Profession :
Responsable de plateau
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Sébastien RIGOLLET a reconnu Sébastien RIGOLLET sur la photo 5 eme1