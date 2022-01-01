Sebastien ROLLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Publique Pleurtuit- Pleurtuit 1977 - 1985
-
Collège Du Val De Rance- Plouer sur rance 1985 - 1989
-
LYCEE TECHNIQUE ET HOTELIER- Dinard 1989 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
121rt - Cuisinier (Technique)- Montlhery 1994 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sebastien ROLLIER
-
Vit Ã :
TADEN, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 mars 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef cuisinier
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
