Parcours
Parcours scolaire

Ecole Notre Dame Des Vertus (Ligny En Barrois)- Ligny en barrois 1978 - 1984

Collège Bienheureux P De Luxembourg- Ligny en barrois 1984 - 1988

Lycée Notre Dame Des Vertus- Ligny en barrois 1988 - 1990

Lycée Professionnel Esr- Nancy 1990 - 1992
Parcours club

Sapeur-pompier- Ligny en barrois
Volontaire1991 - 1998

Sapeur-pompier- Ligny en barrois
Volontaire2001 - 2002
Parcours militaire

9° Rsam- Phalsbourg
Brancardier Secouriste au SMU1998 - 1999

6ème Rmat- Phalsbourg
Brancardier Secouriste au SMU1999 - 2001

U I I S C N° 7- Brignoles
SecrÃ©taire MÃ©dical / Brancardier Secouriste au SMU Chef d'Ã©quipe Ã la section Verdi 13 (mars 2001 Ã novembre 2001)2001 - 2012
Parcours entreprise

Pro Sud - Est - Assitant de vente / Magasinier - Chauffeur- Brignoles 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral

PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien ROUILLAUX

Vit Ã :
France

NÃ© le :
16 dÃ©c. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour et bienvenue.
Je serais content de vous retrouver (anciens amis (es) ou connaissances).
A bientôt. (En attendant de vous lire).Amitiés
Profession :
Assistant de vente / Magasinier - chauffeur poids lourd
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages

