Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Mairie (Saone)- Saone 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Entre Deux Velles- Saone 1985 - 1988
-
Collège Georges Pompidou- Pouilley les vignes 1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Victor Hugo- Besancon 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Victor Hugo- Besancon 1994 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
19 éme Régiment De Génie- Besancon
5Ã¨me CAF Conducteur d'Ã©lite EFA !1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
City Car Depannage - Responsable d'exploitation- Besancon 2006 - 2007
-
Ambulances Besançon Assistance - Ambulancier- Besancon 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien ROUILLER
-
Vit Ã :
TARCENAY, France
-
NÃ© le :
22 janv. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Pour ceux ou celles qui ne m'ont pas vu depuis plus d'une dizaine d'année, imaginez moi avec des cheveux, vous allez peut être me reconnaître !
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
France - - - - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Suisse
Afrique du Sud - Argentine - Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Guyana - IndonÃ©sie - Madagascar - Mexique - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - PÃ©rou
-
