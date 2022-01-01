Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Tarcenay-Foucherans

SÃ©bastien ROUILLER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Pour ceux ou celles qui ne m'ont pas vu depuis plus d'une dizaine d'année, imaginez moi avec des cheveux, vous allez peut être me reconnaître !

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Sports

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :
    Afrique du Sud - Argentine - Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Guyana - IndonÃ©sie - Madagascar - Mexique - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - PÃ©rou