RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã ChÃ¢lons-en-Champagne
SÃ©bastien ROUVEYRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
BOURGNON- Lempdes 1976 - 1985
-
Collège Antoine De Saint Exupéry- Lempdes 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Privé Godefroy De Bouillon- Clermont ferrand 1990 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien ROUVEYRE
-
Vit Ã :
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
SÃ©bastien ROUVEYRE a reconnu SÃ©bastien ROUVEYRE sur la photo 4eme 5
-
SÃ©bastien ROUVEYRE a reconnu SÃ©bastien ROUVEYRE sur la photo 4 ème 5