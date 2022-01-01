RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives au Barp
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES VERNE- Noisy le grand 1985 - 1986
-
FRANCOISE CABRINI- Noisy le grand 1986 - 1990
-
Collège Arthur Rimbaud- Aubergenville 1990 - 1991
-
Collège Henri Bretin- Neuvic 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Albert Claveille- Perigueux 1994 - 1997
-
Iut Génie Civil- Toulouse 1997 - 1998
-
Lycée Albert Claveille- Perigueux 1998 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sebastien SANTORELLI
-
Vit à :
LE BARP, France
-
Né en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
