Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Wattwiller

Sebastien SCHWARTZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

  • PSIG

     -  Lons le saunier 1996 - 1996

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sebastien SCHWARTZ

  • Vit Ã  :

    WATTWILLER, France

  • NÃ© le :

    19 mai 1973 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Prenez garde, mon sac à dos vous regarde !!!

  • Profession :

    CHEF COMPTABLE

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :