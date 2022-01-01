RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Wattwiller
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Soppe Le Haut)- Soppe le haut 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Conrad Alexandre Gérard- Masevaux 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Scheurer Kestner- Thann 1988 - 1992
-
Prépa Montaigne- Mulhouse 1992 - 1993
-
DECF LYCEE CAMILLE SEE- Colmar 1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie (Ciga)- Auxerre 1995 - 1995
-
Endress Hauser Flowtec Ag - CHEF COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)- Cernay 1997 - maintenant
-
ENDRESS ET HAUSER FLOWTEC - CHEF COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)- Cernay 1997 - maintenant
-
ENDRESS HAUSER - CHEF COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)- Cernay 1997 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
PSIG- Lons le saunier 1996 - 1996
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sebastien SCHWARTZ
-
Vit Ã :
WATTWILLER, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 mai 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Prenez garde, mon sac à dos vous regarde !!!
Profession :
CHEF COMPTABLE
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Arabie Saoudite - Chili - - Madagascar - Mexique - Mongolie - PÃ©rou
-
