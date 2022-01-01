SÃ©bastien SCHWEITZER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MOLKENBRONN- Lingolsheim 1990 - 1995
Collège Katia Et Maurice Krafft- Eckbolsheim 1995 - 1999
Lycée Marcel Rudloff- Strasbourg 1999 - 2002
école Polytechnique De L'université De Nice Sophia-antipolis - Classe prÃ©paratoire- Sophia antipolis 2002 - 2004
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I - Master 2 Informatique (Informatique)- Strasbourg 2004 - 2008
Parcours club
KOP CIEL ET BLANC- Strasbourg 2002 - 2016
Parcours entreprise
Partenaire Immobilier D'alsace - DÃ©veloppement informatique de l'entreprise Web & outils (Informatique)- Strasbourg 2007 - 2007
France Télécom- STRASBOURG 2007 - 2008
Sogeti - IngÃ©nieur RÃ©seaux et SÃ©curitÃ© (Informatique)- STRASBOURG 2008 - 2009
Sogeti - Service Manager / ingÃ©nieur rÃ©seaux et sÃ©curitÃ© (Informatique)- STRASBOURG 2009 - 2010
Orange - IngÃ©nieur puis responsable Ã©quipe exploitation rÃ©seaux (Informatique)- Strasbourg 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien SCHWEITZER
Vit Ã :
HURTIGHEIM, France
NÃ© le :
15 mars 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Ã©quipe RÃ©seaux et SÃ©curitÃ©
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Malaisie - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie
SÃ©bastien SCHWEITZER a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : Mélanie & Sébastien Schweitzer
Fête à Zellwiller
SÃ©bastien SCHWEITZER a ajoutÃ© Sogeti Ã son parcours professionnel
SÃ©bastien SCHWEITZER a ajoutÃ© Orange Ã son parcours professionnel