Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLES PRIMAIRES- Villers bocage 1984 - 1988
-
Collège- Villers bocage 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Caen
Bac STL1992 - 1995
-
Iut Biologie Appliquée Iab- Caen 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Parmalat France S.a. - Fromager polyvalent / Technicien laboratoire (Production)- Saint manvieu norrey 1999 - 2001
-
UNION INVIVO ETS INZO - Technicien de laboratoire (Autre)- Chateau thierry 2001 - 2008
-
Lactel (Lactalis) - Chef d'équipe (Production)- VITRE 2008 - 2009
-
MONT BLANC- Chef du pont 2009 - 2011
-
Laita Ploudaniel / Landerneau- Ploudaniel 2011 - 2013
-
Laiterie Du Val D'ay - Ets. Réaux- Lessay 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sébastien SÉBASTIEN LECARPENTIER (LECARPENTIER)
-
Vit à :
BRETTEEVILLE SUR AY, France
-
Né le :
4 janv. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
