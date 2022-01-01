Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  HÃ©risson

SÃ©bastien SÃ‰BASTIEN PINCHON (PINCHON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Un p'tit coucou à tous ceux qui me connaissent en attendant de vos nouvelles...
    sinonArray

  • Profession :

    Technicien bureau d'etudes et mÃ©thodes

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :