Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE DURDAT LAREQUILLE- Durdat larequille 1980 - 1981
Ecole Maternelle- Durdat larequille 1980 - 1981
SUZANNE LACORE- Le pre saint gervais 1981 - 1983
ECOLE PIERRE BROSSOLETTE- Le pre saint gervais 1983 - 1987
Ecole Primaire (Augy Sur Aubois)- Augy sur aubois 1987 - 1988
Collège Marguerite Audoux- Sancoins 1988 - 1990
Collège Jean Renoir- Bourges 1990 - 1993
Lycée Professionnel Alexandre Calder- Bourges
1993-1994 : 2P5 1994-1995 : 1P5 1995-1996 : 1GC 1996-1977 : TGC1993 - 1997
Parcours club
EPP GERVAISIENNE- Le pre saint gervais 1983 - 1987
Judo Club Sancoins- Sancoins 1988 - 1990
US CHARENTON- Charenton du cher 1990 - 1991
ES JUSTICES BOURGES- Bourges 1991 - 1994
Club De Foot- Saint just 1994 - 1998
C.p.s.s- Savigny en septaine 1999 - 2004
Club De Foot- Saint just 2004 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
La Poste - Facteur (Autre)- BOURGES 1997 - 1997
Ecole Gendarmerie Montargis (Ciga)- Montargis 1997 - 1997
PSIG BOURGES- Bourges 1997 - 1997
La Poste - Facteur (Autre)- BOURGES 1999 - 1999
La Poste - Facteur (Autre)- BRUNOY 2000 - 2000
Ecole Gendarmerie Chaumont (Esog)- Chaumont
385Ã¨me promotion2000 - 2001
BRIGADE DE GENDARMERIE DE GUIGNEVILLE - Gendarme (Autre)- Guigneville sur essonne 2001 - 2012
BRIGADE DE GENDARMERIE - Gendarme- Guigneville sur essonne 2001 - 2012
Brigade De Gendarmerie - Gendarme- Sancoins 2012 - 2013
Brigade De Gendarmerie - Gendarme- Saint amand montrond 2014 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
GROUPEMENT GD DU CHER- Bourges
PSIG de BOURGES1997 - 1997
BTP ARGENT SUR SAULDRE- Argent sur sauldre 1997 - 1999
BRIGADE DE GENDARMERIE- Gracay 1999 - 1999
BRIGADE DE GENDARMERIE- Vierzon 1999 - 1999
Parcours de vacances
LOOKEA SALY PRINCESSE- Saly 2003 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien SIEUR
Vit Ã :
GUIGNEVILLE SUR ESSONNE, France
NÃ© le :
4 mai 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à ceux qui me connaissent, ou me reconnaissent.
Profession :
Gendarme
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
