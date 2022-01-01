RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Villefort
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE IUFM ISLY- Carcassonne 1981 - 1986
Collège Varsovie- Carcassonne 1987 - 1991
Lycée Btp François Andréossy- Castelnaudary 1991 - 1994
AFPA LIMOGES ROMANET- Limoges 2002 - 2003
Parcours militaire
11ème Régiment De Cuirassiers - Carpiagne- Carnoux en provence 1994 - 1994
3eme Rpima- Carcassonne 1994 - 1995
Déléguation Militaire Départementale- Carcassonne 1994 - 1995
1er Rima- Angouleme 1998 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
Point P La Méridionnale - Technicien (Technique)- Beziers 2003 - 2006
Mignard Construction- Pepieux 2006 - 2014
Eco Bati Concept - Dessinateur projeteur métreur (Profession libérale)- Villefort 2013 - 2016
Lécopot - Agent de production (Production)- Couiza 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sebastien SILVESTRE
Vit à :
VILLEFORT, France
Né en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bon, j'vais pas mettre mon CV...celui qui veux voir mon parcour, il sait où aller.
Profession :
Dessinateur projeteur métreur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Andorre - Bosnie-Herzégovine - Croatie - Espagne - France - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - Suisse
Sebastien SILVESTRE a ajouté Lécopot à son parcours professionnel
Sebastien SILVESTRE a reconnu Sebastien SILVESTRE sur la photo CE2 1984
Sebastien SILVESTRE a reconnu Sebastien SILVESTRE sur la photo 1 CD
Sebastien SILVESTRE a reconnu Sebastien SILVESTRE sur la photo CE1
Sebastien SILVESTRE a ajouté Eco Bati Concept à son parcours professionnel
Sebastien SILVESTRE a ajouté 11ème Régiment De Cuirassiers - Carpiagne à son parcours militaire