Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Villefort

Sebastien SILVESTRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bon, j'vais pas mettre mon CV...celui qui veux voir mon parcour, il sait où aller.

  • Profession :

    Dessinateur projeteur métreur

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :