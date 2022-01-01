SÃ©bastien THILLY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • JCP

     -  Reims

    Le Juriste Club Parade

    1989 - 1993

  • CEJE

     -  Reims

    Corporation de l'Ã©tudiant Juriste et Economiste Membre fondateur parmis 9 personnes. Vice-prÃ©sident et secrÃ©taire.

    1990 - 1992

  • INTERCAMPUS

     -  Reims

    Membre fondateur, encore !!

    1992 - 1993

  • Spas 44

     -  Nantes

    Fondateur c'est : Monter une asso, faites la vivre et les blaireaux vous virent ! C'est fort Ã§a !!!!

    2004 - 2009

Parcours entreprise

  • Imprimerie Matot Braine  - Monteur Offset (Production)

     -  Reims

    job d'Ã©tudiant. Tout sauf la pao, conducteur offset, et commercial.

    1989 - 1992

  • Décathlon  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  CORMONTREUIL

    Vendeur junior au rayon musculation, puis rayon multisport.

    1992 - 1995

  • Sdis 73  - Fonctionnaire (Autre)

     -  Saint martin de belleville

    1er poste en tant que professionnel. 2nde classe Ã  1Ã¨re classe

    1995 - 1997

  • Sdis 44 Centre De Secours Gouze  - Fonctionnaire (Autre)

     -  Nantes

    1Ã¨re classe Ã  sergent

    1997 - 2005

  • Sdis 44  - Fonctionnaire (Autre)

     -  Carquefou

    Sergent Ã  adjudant : Chef de Garde

    2005 - 2010

  • Sdis 44  - Fonctionnaire (Autre)

     -  Ancenis

    Adjudant : Chef de Garde

    2010 - 2012

  • Sdis 44  - Fonctionnaire (Autre)

     -  Nantes

    Adjudant : Organisateur de Formation : Groupement Territorial de RiaillÃ©

    2012 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • SSIS

     -  Reims 1993 - 1994

  • Base Aérienne 112

     -  Reims

    AppelÃ© du Contingent. SSIS 45-112 Sergent ADL. Chef d'agrÃ¨s du Contingent.

    1993 - 1995

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    SÃ©bastien THILLY

  • Vit Ã  :

    NANTES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    25 fÃ©vr. 1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    En fait non ..... ! Ca énerve ! Hein !!!!

  • Profession :

    Sapeur-pompier professionnel

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :