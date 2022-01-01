SÃ©bastien THILLY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DAUPHINOT COURTES MARTIN- Reims 1973 - 1981
-
ECOLE VERCINGETORIX- Reims 1976 - 1982
-
Collège Pablo Picasso- Reims
de la 6Ã¨me Ã la 4Ã¨me ( 9 je crois )1981 - 1984
-
BRAZAVILLE- Reims
de la 4Ã¨me Ã la 3Ã¨me ( 7 ou 9 je ne sais plus1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Roosevelt- Reims
2nde OTI, puis 1ere G, et BAC G21986 - 1989
-
UFR DROIT- Reims
3 ans de droit et tout le reste de travers. Alf Ã©tait mon surnom1989 - 1992
Parcours club
-
JCP- Reims
Le Juriste Club Parade1989 - 1993
-
CEJE- Reims
Corporation de l'Ã©tudiant Juriste et Economiste Membre fondateur parmis 9 personnes. Vice-prÃ©sident et secrÃ©taire.1990 - 1992
-
INTERCAMPUS- Reims
Membre fondateur, encore !!1992 - 1993
-
Spas 44- Nantes
Fondateur c'est : Monter une asso, faites la vivre et les blaireaux vous virent ! C'est fort Ã§a !!!!2004 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
Imprimerie Matot Braine - Monteur Offset (Production)- Reims
job d'Ã©tudiant. Tout sauf la pao, conducteur offset, et commercial.1989 - 1992
-
Décathlon - Commercial (Commercial)- CORMONTREUIL
Vendeur junior au rayon musculation, puis rayon multisport.1992 - 1995
-
Sdis 73 - Fonctionnaire (Autre)- Saint martin de belleville
1er poste en tant que professionnel. 2nde classe Ã 1Ã¨re classe1995 - 1997
-
Sdis 44 Centre De Secours Gouze - Fonctionnaire (Autre)- Nantes
1Ã¨re classe Ã sergent1997 - 2005
-
Sdis 44 - Fonctionnaire (Autre)- Carquefou
Sergent Ã adjudant : Chef de Garde2005 - 2010
-
Sdis 44 - Fonctionnaire (Autre)- Ancenis
Adjudant : Chef de Garde2010 - 2012
-
Sdis 44 - Fonctionnaire (Autre)- Nantes
Adjudant : Organisateur de Formation : Groupement Territorial de RiaillÃ©2012 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
SSIS- Reims 1993 - 1994
-
Base Aérienne 112- Reims
AppelÃ© du Contingent. SSIS 45-112 Sergent ADL. Chef d'agrÃ¨s du Contingent.1993 - 1995
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien THILLY
-
Vit Ã :
NANTES, France
-
NÃ© le :
25 fÃ©vr. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
En fait non ..... ! Ca énerve ! Hein !!!!
Profession :
Sapeur-pompier professionnel
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
