SÃ©bastien VAILLANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • CQFD  - Responsable BE (Autre)

     -  Franqueville saint pierre 2000 - 2005

  • A2c  - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Maromme 2005 - 2018

  • SOLUTIONS EXPERTISES  - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Maromme 2017 - 2019

  • Quadro Saint Brieuc  - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Saint brieuc 2021 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    DIRIGEANT

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :