Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Saint-winoc- Bergues 1972 - 1973
MUNICIPALE- Saint hippolyte 1974 - 1975
ECOLE RASPAIL- Sotteville les rouen 1975 - 1976
Ecole Olivier Miannay (Malaunay)- Malaunay 1976 - 1979
Collège Jean Zay- Le houlme 1979 - 1985
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Rouen 1985 - 1989
Ecole D'architecture De Normandie- Darnetal 1989 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
CQFD - Responsable BE (Autre)- Franqueville saint pierre 2000 - 2005
A2c - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Maromme 2005 - 2018
SOLUTIONS EXPERTISES - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Maromme 2017 - 2019
Quadro Saint Brieuc - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Saint brieuc 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien VAILLANT
Vit Ã :
ROUEN, France
NÃ© en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
DIRIGEANT
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
