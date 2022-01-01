Sebastien VAILLANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPERY- La rochelle 1982 - 1983
-
ECOLE BEAUREGARD- La rochelle 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Beauregard- La rochelle 1986 - 1992
-
LEONCE VIELJEUX- Lagord 1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Bspp - Employé (Autre)- Paris 1996 - maintenant
-
BSPP CIR - Employé (Autre)- Villeneuve saint georges 1996 - maintenant
-
BRIGADE DE SAPEURS POMPIERS DE PARIS- Paris 1996 - maintenant
-
Bspp - Employé (Autre)- Paris 1996 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sebastien VAILLANT
-
Vit à :
LA JARRIE, France
-
Né le :
6 déc. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous.... que le temps passe vite profitez en !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Profession :
Scaphandrier
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sebastien VAILLANT a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo
-
Sebastien VAILLANT a ajouté 2 photo à son album pompiers
-
Sebastien VAILLANT a ajouté 4 photo à son album