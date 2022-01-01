RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à CarcassonneLe résultat du brevet à Carcassonne
Serge ARNAULT (ARNAULT ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Genevieve-st Joseph (Rodez)- Rodez 1970 - 1977
-
Collège Privé Sainte-geneviève Saint-joseph- Rodez 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Privée Sainte Marie- Rodez 1981 - 1984
-
Iut De Rodez Université De Toulouse I- Rodez 1984 - 1985
-
ITEC- Toulouse 1985 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Serge ARNAULT (ARNAULT )
-
Vit à :
CARCASSONNE, France
-
Né le :
5 mars 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Serge ARNAULT (ARNAULT ) a ajouté ITEC à son parcours scolaire
-
Serge ARNAULT (ARNAULT ) a ajouté Iut De Rodez Université De Toulouse I à son parcours scolaire
-
Serge ARNAULT (ARNAULT ) a ajouté Lycée Privée Sainte Marie à son parcours scolaire
-
Serge ARNAULT (ARNAULT ) a ajouté Collège Privé Sainte-geneviève Saint-joseph à son parcours scolaire
-
Serge ARNAULT (ARNAULT ) a ajouté Ecole Sainte Genevieve-st Joseph (Rodez) à son parcours scolaire