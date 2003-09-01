Serge BAUDRY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Reptou (Biarritz)- Biarritz
Maternelle GS avec Mme HONORE CP avec Mme HOLTZ CE1 avec Mme MARION CE2 avec Mme MENDIAGUE CM1 avec M. AMOUROUX CM2 avec Mme QUERQUER1973 - 1978
Collège Immaculée Conception- Biarritz
Directeur : AbbÃ© FOURGS Mme ROUSSEAU, M. BRIERE, M. LABATUT, Melle URKIA, Melle SAINT BOIS, M. RAVON, M. LUC, ...1978 - 1982
Collège Largenté- Bayonne
MÃ¨re SAINT JACQUES1982 - 1983
Lycée Largente- Bayonne 1983 - 1988
Lycée Professionnel Privé Le Guichot- Bayonne
CAP/BEP CM Melle MESPLEDE, Mme GALLOIN, Mme DUPUCH, M. DENEHY, Melle BOURRICOT,1984 - 1986
IUT DE BAYONNE PAYS BASQUE- Bayonne 1988 - 1989
IUT GEA DE BAYONNE- Bayonne 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
GENDARMERIE- Le blanc 1989 - 2003
Centre National Entraînement Forces Gendarmerie (Cnefg)- Saint astier
2Ã¨me Cie, 1er peloton Du 05/12/89 au 30/01/901989 - 1990
Ecole Gendarmerie Chatellerault (Esog)- Chatellerault
3Ã¨me cie, 3Ã¨me peloton 256Ã¨me stage, promotion Gme CHATAIN Du 16/01/1991 au 24/09/19911991 - 1991
MAIRIE DU BLANC - Police Municipale- Le blanc 2006 - maintenant
Mairie De Le Blanc - Policier municipal- Le blanc 2006 - maintenant
Police Municipale - Policier (Autre)- Le blanc
Du 01/07/2006 au ../../20272006 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Brigade- Bidache
GA 2Ã¨me classe puis 1Ã¨re classe Ã la mi-dÃ©cembre 90 Du 30/01/90 au 15/01/19911990 - 1991
COMPAGNIE BAYONNE- Bayonne
dÃ©tachÃ© Ã la brigade de BIDACHE1990 - 1991
COMPAGNIE DE LE BLANC - Gendarme- Le blanc 1991 - 2003
BRIGADE- Mezieres en brenne
Du 24/09/1991 au 01/09/20031991 - 2003
BRIGADE- Damazan
Du 01/09/2003 au 01/07/20062003 - 2006
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge BAUDRY
Vit Ã :
MEZIERES EN BRENNE, France
NÃ© en :
1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Policier Municipal
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
