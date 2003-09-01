Serge BAUDRY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

  • Brigade

     -  Bidache

    GA 2Ã¨me classe puis 1Ã¨re classe Ã  la mi-dÃ©cembre 90 Du 30/01/90 au 15/01/1991

    1990 - 1991

  • COMPAGNIE BAYONNE

     -  Bayonne

    dÃ©tachÃ© Ã  la brigade de BIDACHE

    1990 - 1991

  • COMPAGNIE DE LE BLANC  - Gendarme

     -  Le blanc 1991 - 2003

  • BRIGADE

     -  Mezieres en brenne

    Du 24/09/1991 au 01/09/2003

    1991 - 2003

  • BRIGADE

     -  Damazan

    Du 01/09/2003 au 01/07/2006

    2003 - 2006

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Serge BAUDRY

  • Vit Ã  :

    MEZIERES EN BRENNE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1967 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Policier Municipal

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages