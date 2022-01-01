Serge BUCHACA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Fraternite (Ambilly)- Ambilly 1967 - 1974
-
Ecole De La Paix (Ambilly)- Ambilly 1974 - 1975
-
Collège Jacques Prévert- Gaillard 1975 - 1980
-
Lycée Des Glières- Annemasse 1980 - 1983
-
Institut D'études Politiques (Iep)- Lyon 1983 - 1986
-
Université Lyon Ii Louis Lumière- Bron 1986 - 1987
-
Institut D'administration Des Entreprises (Iae) Université Jean Moulin La Manu Lyon Iii- Lyon 1987 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
Ecole D'application Du Train- Tours
ElÃ¨ve officier Filiaire Communication1988 - 1988
-
HOTEL DU GOUVERNEUR MILITAIRE- Lyon
aide de camp du Gouverneur Militaire1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
GENERALI FRANCE ASSURANCES VIE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris
ElÃ¨ve inspecteur Vie1989 - 1990
-
SACDROP ASSURANCES - Commercial (Commercial)- Grenoble 1990 - 1992
-
MV PATRIMOINE - Conseil en Gestion de Patrimoine (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Meylan 1992 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge BUCHACA
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT ISMIER, France
-
NÃ© le :
21 aoÃ»t 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je vis à grenoble,
je suis marié et j'ai quatre enfants,
Bonne continuation à tous,
Profession :
Conseil en gestion de Patrimoine
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
