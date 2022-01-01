RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Zillisheim
Serge BUCHHOLTZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE PASTEUR- Riedisheim 1970 - 1973
-
ECOLE LYAUTEY- Riedisheim 1973 - 1979
-
Collège Gambetta- Riedisheim 1979 - 1980
-
College Bel-air Mulhouse- Bel air 1980 - 1983
-
LAVOISIER- Mulhouse 1983 - 1985
Parcours militaire
-
110ème R.i- Donaueschingen 1986 - 1986
-
2°rhc- Friedrichshafen 1986 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge BUCHHOLTZ
-
Vit Ã :
ZILLISHEIM, France
-
NÃ© en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technico-commercial JMP Alsace
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a reconnu Serge BUCHHOLTZ sur la photo 110ème RI Donaueschingen
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a reconnu Christian KLEIN sur la photo 110ème RI Donaueschingen
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a reconnu Dominique PALUMBO sur la photo 110ème RI Donaueschingen
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a ajoutÃ© 4 photos Ã son album Greoux les bains
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Greoux les bains
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 110ème RI
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a reconnu Serge BUCHHOLTZ sur la photo tu t'es vu quand t'as bu
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a reconnu Christian KLEIN sur la photo tu t'es vu quand t'as bu
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a reconnu Dominique PALUMBO sur la photo Toilette en famille
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a reconnu Serge BUCHHOLTZ sur la photo Toilette en famille
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a reconnu Christian KLEIN sur la photo Toilette en famille
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a ajoutÃ© 2 photos Ã son album 110è RI
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 110ème RI 04/86 section 11/4
-
Serge BUCHHOLTZ a reconnu Serge BUCHHOLTZ sur la photo CE2