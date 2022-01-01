Serge CHALVET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Chomerac)- Chomerac 1951 - 1959
-
COURS COMPLEMENTAIRE- Privas 1959 - 1964
-
Lycée Vincent D'indy- Privas 1966 - 1967
Parcours club
-
ALC BASKET CHOMERAC- Chomerac 1962 - 1975
-
Chorale De Vaulx En Velin- Vaulx en velin 1981 - 1992
-
Les Amis De La Resistance- Vaulx en velin 2003 - maintenant
-
VBC- Vaulx en velin 2003 - maintenant
-
FNAIR- Lyon 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Trésor Public - CONTROLEUR (Autre)- Lyon
1967 TG Privas 1969 tresorerie St Peray 1970 TRESORERIE PRIVAS 1972 TG Marseille 1973 Tresorerie Vaulx en velin 15 mai 2008 RETRAITE1967 - 2008
-
Guy Hoquet- AIGUES MORTES 2009 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge CHALVET
-
Vit Ã :
VAULX EN VELIN, France
-
NÃ© en :
1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraite tresor public
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Serge CHALVET a reconnu Serge CHALVET sur la photo cadets à st peray
-
Serge CHALVET a reconnu Serge CHALVET sur la photo equipe cadets
-
Serge CHALVET a reconnu Serge CHALVET sur la photo equipe1
-
-
-
-
Serge CHALVET a reconnu Florian ZALEWSKI sur la photo Seconde