Serge CHAMBIRON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES RECOLLETS- Saumur
du C.P. au CM21961 - 1963
-
Collège Les Recollets- Saumur 1962 - 1963
-
Lycée Professionnel La Chauvinière- Nantes
2de TI ,1ere TI ,1968 - 1971
Parcours militaire
-
12ème Ra- Strasbourg 1971 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Carrefour - GESTIONNAIRE DE STOCKS- NANTES 1972 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge CHAMBIRON
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT ETIENNE DE MONTLUC, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 nov. 1950 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
QUE DE SOUVENIRS!
SI LES VISAGES REVIENNENT EN MÉMOIRE ,IL N'EN EST PAS DE MÊME POUR LES NOMS.A PART CERTAINS(ES)
AU PLAISIR @+ ///SERGE///
Profession :
RetraitÃ© .....dÃ©jÃ !
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Herve LENHARD sur la photo 12eme RA strasbourg
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Max RIBOT sur la photo 6éme C
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Maryvonne GODET (BOSBOEUF) sur la photo 6éme C
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu DaniÃ¨le MIDDIONE (HILLAIRET) sur la photo 6éme C
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Sylvain LESEUIL sur la photo 1957
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Douglas COUANNET sur la photo 1957
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Alain BIESLIN sur la photo 1957
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Nadine GRANIER (AUDINEAU) sur la photo 6 ème
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Daniele MEILLERAIS (BOSBOEUF) sur la photo 6 ème
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Maryvonne GODET (BOSBOEUF) sur la photo 6 ème
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Serge CHAMBIRON sur la photo 6 ème
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Michelle GUERIN (CHAMBIRON) sur la photo 5ème B
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Serge CHAMBIRON sur la photo 6éme C
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Serge CHAMBIRON sur la photo 12eme RA strasbourg
-
Serge CHAMBIRON a reconnu Max RIBOT sur la photo 6éme C