Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Carrefour  - GESTIONNAIRE DE STOCKS

     -  NANTES 1972 - 2010

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Serge CHAMBIRON

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT ETIENNE DE MONTLUC, France

  • NÃ© le :

    23 nov. 1950 (71 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    QUE DE SOUVENIRS!
    SI LES VISAGES REVIENNENT EN MÉMOIRE ,IL N'EN EST PAS DE MÊME POUR LES NOMS.A PART CERTAINS(ES)
    AU PLAISIR @+ ///SERGE///

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ© .....dÃ©jÃ !

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

