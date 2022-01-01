Serge CHAVENTRÃ‰ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Houquetot)- Houquetot 1965 - 1970
-
ECOLE MAURICE BOUCHOR- Le havre 1970 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
-
THECNOR- Le havre
TrÃ©filleur, RÃ©gleur & Cableur1979 - 1988
-
Damois Frères - Ouvrier (Production)- Le havre
Soudeur a l'arc sur machine1988 - 1994
-
Auchan - Ouvrier (Production)- LE HAVRE
Rayon frais Cremerie,volaille et Eau1994 - 1996
-
Securifrance - Chef de poste (Autre)- Le havre
sur TOTALPETROCHEMICALS1996 - 2014
-
Fiducial Private Sécurity - ADS Chef d'Ã©quipe sur la PLATEFORME NORMANDIE (TOTALPETROCHEMICALS)- Le havre 2014 - 2020
-
Total Petrochemicals (Total) - SERIS SECURITY Chef de poste (Autre)- LE HAVRE
GONFREVILLE L'HORCHER2014 - maintenant
-
Plateforme De Normandie (Totalpetrochemicals) Atlas Securite Privee - ADS :/ CHEF D'EQUIPE- Gonfreville l'orcher
1er Avril 2020 au 31 AoÃ»t 2020 - 1 er Septembre 2020 Retraite2020 - 2020
Parcours militaire
-
3è Rama- Vernon
11Ã¨me BCS1980 - 1981
Parcours club
-
Leader Club- Le havre 1993 - 2014
-
Leader Club - Salle De Musculation Et Fitness- Le havre 1993 - 2014
-
Fit And Force- Le havre
Fermeture 18 Mars 2015 Et Maintenant Ã L'Orange Bleu Ã Gonfreville L'Orcher2014 - 2015
-
L'orange Bleue Gonfreville L'orcher- Gonfreville l'orcher
Avril 20152015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge CHAVENTRÃ‰
-
Vit Ã :
LE HAVRE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description

Profession :
SÃ©curitÃ©, ADS / Chef d'Ã©quipe
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
