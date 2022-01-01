Serge LLORET (SERGE LLORET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT TRONC LA ROSE- Marseille 1963 - 1970
-
MARCEL PAGNOL- Marseille 1970 - 1972
-
Collège Darius Milhaud- Marseille 1971 - 1976
-
Lycée Nord Saint Exupéry- Marseille 1975 - 1978
-
Lycée Du Sacré-coeur- Marseille 1978 - 1980
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Serge LLORET (SERGE LLORET)
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE 12, France
-
Né le :
1 oct. 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Serge LLORET (SERGE LLORET) a ajouté ECOLE SAINT TRONC LA ROSE à son parcours scolaire
-
Serge LLORET (SERGE LLORET) a ajouté MARCEL PAGNOL à son parcours scolaire
-
Serge LLORET (SERGE LLORET) a ajouté Lycée Du Sacré-coeur à son parcours scolaire
-
Serge LLORET (SERGE LLORET) a ajouté Lycée Nord Saint Exupéry à son parcours scolaire
-
Serge LLORET (SERGE LLORET) a ajouté Collège Darius Milhaud à son parcours scolaire