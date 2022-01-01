Serge MAGNIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Louise De Savoie- Chambery 1980 - 1984
Lycée Vaugelas- Chambery 1984 - 1987
Université De Savoie : Chambery- Chambery 1987 - 1990
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble 1990 - 1994
Parcours militaire
19 Ra- Draguignan 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
SOLERI- Paris 1994 - 1995
Reuters Financial Software (Ex Effix Marvin)- Puteaux 1995 - 1999
S.c. Galec (Groupement D'achats Leclerc) - Développeur (Informatique)- Issy les moulineaux 1999 - 2000
IT Services (Adecco) - Développeur (Informatique)- LYON 2000 - 2004
SNCF - Développeur (Informatique)- LYON 2005 - maintenant
It Services (Adecco) - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- Lyon 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Serge MAGNIN
Vit à :
LYON, France
Né le :
19 avril 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
