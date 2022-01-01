Serge MOYON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE AIGNAC - Autre- Saint joachim
de la petite section au ce11984 - 1990
ECOLE SIMONE DE BEAUVOIR - Autre- Saint joachim
ce2-cm1-cm21990 - 1993
Collège Julien Lambot - Autre- Trignac
6ème1993 - 1994
Collège Le Colombier - Autre- Dun sur auron
5ème1994 - 1995
Collège Jean Renoir - Autre- Bourges
4ème1995 - 1996
Collège Henri Guillaumet - Autre- Mourmelon le grand
3ème1996 - 1997
Lycée Polyvalent Jean Talon - Autre (Voie générale)- Chalons en champagne
Terminale ES (Spécialité ES)1997 - 2000
Prytanée National Militaire- La fleche
Prepa ES2000 - 2000
Université De Reims Champagne-ardenne- Reims
Deug de Droit2000 - 2002
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 1- Rennes
Licence de Droit2002 - 2003
Parcours club
LA MALOUINE- Saint malo de guersac 1987 - 1990
Club Saint Joachim Brière Sports- Saint joachim 1990 - 1992
ASMLB- Mourmelon le grand 1996 - 1997
Breizh'il Jiu Jitsu- Arradon 2005 - 2007
MUAY THAI PONDI- Pontivy 2007 - 2008
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Serge MOYON
Vit à :
France
Né en :
1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Espagne - France - Grèce - - Luxembourg - Nouvelle-Calédonie - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
