Serge Olivier AYISSI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Des Charpennes- Villeurbanne 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée La Martinière Terreaux - Autre (Voie générale)- Lyon
Bac STL Physique (F5)1993 - 1997
-
IUT MESURES PHYSIQUES- Grenoble
1ere annee IUT1997 - 1998
-
Université Claude Bernard : Lyon I- Lyon
DEUG de Chmie des Materiaux1998 - 2000
-
ENSCCF- Clermont ferrand
Eleve Ingenieur2000 - 2003
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Clermont Fd Univ Blaise Pascal- Aubiere
Eleve Ingenieur2000 - 2003
-
UNIVERSITY OF LIVERPOOL- Liverpool
Doctorat de Computational Physics2004 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Mcdonald's - Employé (Autre)- LYON 1999 - 2000
-
RHODIA SILICONES - Stagiaire (Autre)- Lyon 2001 - 2001
-
ORGANON - Stagiaire (Autre)- Riom 2002 - 2002
-
CEA LE RIPAULT - Stagiaire (Autre)- Monts 2003 - 2003
-
Commissariat A L''energie Atomique - Stagiaire (Autre)- Monts 2003 - 2003
-
Max Planck Institute - Développeur (Informatique)- Berlin
Fritz-Haber theory group member2006 - 2006
-
University Of Western Ontario - Postdoctoral Research Associate (Informatique)- London 2009 - 2016
-
Azarbod Inc. - Web/Software Developer (Informatique)- Toronto 2017 - 2018
-
Scentroid - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- Toronto 2018 - 2019
-
Rbc Royal Bank Of Canada - Application Developer (Finance)- Toronto 2019 - 2020
-
Gouvernement De L'ontario - Senior Software Developer (Administratif)- Toronto 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Serge Olivier AYISSI
-
Vit à :
TORONTO, Canada
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Actuellement a Toronto, Canada
Profession :
Application Developer
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Serge Olivier AYISSI a ajouté ENSCCF à son parcours scolaire
-
Serge Olivier AYISSI a ajouté Gouvernement De L'ontario à son parcours professionnel
-
Serge Olivier AYISSI a ajouté Rbc Royal Bank Of Canada à son parcours professionnel
-
Serge Olivier AYISSI a ajouté Scentroid à son parcours professionnel
-
Serge Olivier AYISSI a ajouté Azarbod Inc. à son parcours professionnel
-
Serge Olivier AYISSI a ajouté Forevent à son parcours professionnel