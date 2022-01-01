Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Strasbourg

Serge Pedro RODRIGUEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Serge Pedro RODRIGUEZ

  • Vit Ã  :

    STRASBOURG, France

  • NÃ© le :

    13 aoÃ»t 1957 (64 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Un petit sourire à ceux qui ont croisés ma route, que ce soit à sainte marie d'olorons pendant mon service militaire en 1977 ou au club mediterranée où j(ai eu la chance de faire plusieurs saisons de 1978 à 1987

  • Profession :

    Restaurateur

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages