Parcours
Parcours militaire
PELOTON DE HAUTE MONTAGNE- Oloron sainte marie 1977 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
Club Med - Barman- Gaillon 1978 - 1978
Club Méditerranée - Barman- PARIS 1978 - 1978
CLUB MED MARRAKECH - Barman- Paris 1978 - 1978
Club Méditerranée - Barman- PARIS 1982 - 1982
CLUB MED - Chef de bar- Punta cana 1983 - 1984
Club Méditerranée - Chef de bar- PARIS 1984 - 1984
Club Méditerranée - Chef de bar- PARIS 1984 - 1985
CLUB MED - Chef de bar- Moorea maiao 1987 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge Pedro RODRIGUEZ
Vit Ã :
STRASBOURG, France
NÃ© le :
13 aoÃ»t 1957 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Un petit sourire à ceux qui ont croisés ma route, que ce soit à sainte marie d'olorons pendant mon service militaire en 1977 ou au club mediterranée où j(ai eu la chance de faire plusieurs saisons de 1978 à 1987
Profession :
Restaurateur
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
