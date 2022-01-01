Serge RIVET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GRAND BLOTTEREAU- Nantes 1964 - 1966
-
Ecole Gay-lussac- Nantes 1968 - 1970
-
ECOLE LE BAUT- Nantes 1970 - 1972
-
COLLEGE DE LA GERAUDIERE- Nantes 1972 - 1976
-
La Chauvinière- Nantes 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Gaspard Monge- Nantes 1977 - 1980
-
IUT GESTION DES ENTREPRISES ET DES ADMINISTRATIONS- Nantes 1980 - 1982
-
CNAM- Nantes 2000 - 2004
Parcours militaire
-
4° Dragon- Mourmelon le grand 1982 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Ogl (Organisation Gestion Logiciel)- Saint nazaire 1984 - 1992
-
Odos Transiciel- Bouguenais 1993 - 1994
-
DCS AUTOMOTIVE FRANCE- Saint nazaire 1994 - 2003
-
SIRVA- Saint herblain 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Serge RIVET
-
Vit à :
LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE, France
-
Né le :
26 déc. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Architecte Système d'Information
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Serge RIVET a reconnu Geraldine HURUGUEN sur la photo GBM
-
Serge RIVET a reconnu Serge RIVET sur la photo GBM