Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SIMONE GODARD- Gerzat 1947 - 1954
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Clermont ferrand 1954 - 1957
-
Lycée Mignet- Aix en provence 1957 - 1960
-
CLASSES PREPARATOIRES LYCEE HOCHE- Versailles 1961 - 1965
-
Lycée Hoche- Versailles 1961 - 1965
-
ECOLE CENTRALE DE LILLE- Villeneuve d'ascq 1965 - 1968
Parcours entreprise
-
Philips - Computer designer (Informatique)- FONTENAY AUX ROSES 1970 - 1990
-
Electronique (Philips)- SURESNES 1990 - 1991
-
France Télécom- PARIS 1991 - 2001
-
Orange Business Services (Orange)- PARIS 2001 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Serge ROBERT
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
Né le :
7 oct. 1944 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
