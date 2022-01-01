RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chameyrat
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PONT CARDINAL- Brive la gaillarde 1970 - 1976
-
Ecole Primaire Saint Germain Brive La Gaillarde- Brive la gaillarde 1976 - 1978
-
Collège Jean Lurçat- Brive la gaillarde 1978 - 1980
-
Collège D'arsonval- Brive la gaillarde 1980 - 1982
-
Lycée D'arsonval- Brive la gaillarde 1982 - 1985
-
Université Bordeaux I- Bordeaux 1985 - 1987
Parcours associatif
-
Foyer Rural De Chanteix - Trésorier adjoint- Chanteix 1984 - 1989
-
Rcc Chameyrat- Chameyrat 1998 - 2001
-
ECOLE TULLISTE DE JUDO - Secrétaire- Tulle 2011 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Sogeviandes - Chef d'atelier SCAPA (Contrôle de gestion)- Egletons 1987 - 1988
-
MAYZAUD - Prospecteur médical (Commercial)- Brive la gaillarde 1988 - 1989
-
Préfecture De La Corrèze - Adjoint administratif principal (Administratif)- Tulle 1992 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Tulle Judo- Tulle
secrétaire puis vice-président2006 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Serge SCINOCCA
-
Vit à :
CHAMEYRAT, France
-
Né en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - Islande - Japon - Nouvelle-Zélande
-
