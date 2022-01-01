RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Auxerre
Serge SERGE MAILLOT (MAILLOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
COLLEGE D ENSEIGNEMENT TECHNIQUE- Saint florentin 1962 - 1964
Lycée Fourier Bts Compta- Auxerre 1964 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
Bnp Paribas- AUXERRE 1965 - 2010
Parcours militaire
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge SERGE MAILLOT (MAILLOT)
Vit Ã :
AUXERRE, France
NÃ© le :
20 mars 1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Serge SERGE MAILLOT (MAILLOT) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 22 juillet
Serge SERGE MAILLOT (MAILLOT) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo FETE SCOLAIRE 1961 ST FLORENTIN
Serge SERGE MAILLOT (MAILLOT) a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : COPAINS D ARMEE
RECHERCHE COPAINS D' ARMEE 1967/1969 EPINAL, 28E RIT NICE, 54EBT VERDUN
AndrÃ© CHANCHE j'etais au 28ème RIT pendant l'été 1968 mais je ne me souviens plus de toi je jouais a l'equipe du regiment de rugby
Serge SERGE MAILLOT (MAILLOT) j'étais au 28 RIT de 12/ 1967 à 05/1968
