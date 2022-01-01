RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Soignolles
Serge SPADER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE STE BERTHE- Hayange 1965 - 1968
-
Ecole Schweitzer (Nilvange)- Nilvange 1968 - 1969
-
VICTOR HUGO- Nilvange 1969 - 1970
-
ECOLE FOCH- Nilvange 1970 - 1970
-
Ecole Albert Camus (Ennery)- Ennery 1970 - 1971
-
Collège Paul Verlaine- Maizieres les metz 1971 - 1975
-
Lycée Louis Vincent- Metz 1975 - 1978
-
IUT MESURES PHYSIQUES- Metz 1978 - 1980
-
Université De Metz- Metz 1980 - 1982
-
Université Nancy Ii- Nancy 1982 - 1984
-
Dess Informatique, Réseaux Et Systèmes- Nancy 1984 - 1985
Parcours club
-
TENNIS CLUB AMNEVILLE- Amneville 1974 - 1979
-
ASCM- Metz 1979 - 1981
-
TENNIS CLUB MONPLAISIR- Nancy 1984 - 1989
-
SLUC TENNIS- Nancy 1991 - 1994
-
3l Gas - Le Laxou L'eau- Laxou 1994 - 1996
-
TENNIS CLUB CLAIR CHENE- Nancy 1994 - 1998
-
TC LUDRES- Ludres 1998 - 1999
-
Cos Villers- Villers les nancy 1999 - 2003
-
ALERION TENNIS PARC NANCY- Nancy 2003 - 2006
-
Cos Villers- Villers les nancy 2006 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
BURROUGHS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Villers ecalles 1985 - 1986
-
CNRS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1986 - 1987
-
Cima-est - Informaticien (Informatique)- Ludres 1987 - 2011
-
SIGMAP LUDRES - Cadre informatique (Informatique)- Ludres 2012 - 2018
-
Imsa - Cadre informatique (Informatique)- Ludres 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Serge SPADER
-
Vit à :
HOUDEMONT, France
-
Né le :
1 déc. 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Belgique - Égypte - États-Unis - France - Grèce - - Irlande - Italie - Maroc - - Mexique - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Turquie - Zimbabwe
-
Serge SPADER a ajouté Imsa à son parcours professionnel
-
Serge SPADER a ajouté SIGMAP LUDRES à son parcours professionnel
-
Serge SPADER a reconnu Serge SPADER sur la photo CE2
-
Serge SPADER a reconnu Serge SPADER sur la photo CE1
-
Serge SPADER a reconnu Serge SPADER sur la photo CP
-
Serge SPADER a reconnu Serge SPADER sur la photo Maternelle