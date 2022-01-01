Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  NovÃ©ant-sur-Moselle

Serge STUDER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Serge STUDER

  • Vit Ã  :

    NOVEANT SUR MOSELLE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    14 nov. 1961 (60 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Sportif de 54 ans , marathon , semi marathon , cyclisme ,

  • Profession :

    GÃ©omÃ¨tre

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Voyages