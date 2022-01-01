RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã NovÃ©ant-sur-Moselle
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PAUL VERLAINE- Ban saint martin 1969 - 1973
Collège Jean Bauchez- Ban saint martin 1973 - 1978
Cfa Du Batiment Et Travaux Public- Montigny lÃ¨s metz 1978 - 1980
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge STUDER
Vit Ã :
NOVEANT SUR MOSELLE, France
NÃ© le :
14 nov. 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Sportif de 54 ans , marathon , semi marathon , cyclisme ,
Profession :
GÃ©omÃ¨tre
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Serge STUDER a reconnu Serge STUDER sur la photo 5ème B
Serge STUDER a ajoutÃ© Cfa Du Batiment Et Travaux Public Ã son parcours scolaire
Serge STUDER a ajoutÃ© Collège Jean Bauchez Ã son parcours scolaire
Serge STUDER a ajoutÃ© Ecole Paul Verlaine Ã son parcours scolaire