Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ParthenayLe résultat du brevet à Parthenay

Serge TINON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Serge TINON

  • Vit à :

    PARTHENAY, France

  • Né le :

    18 avril 1963 (60 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    LA VIE EST SIMPLE ,MAIS CEST NOUS MEME QUI LA COMPLIQUONS

  • Profession :

    Consultant

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages