Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Boujan sur libron 1964 - 1971
Lycée Henri Iv- Beziers 1971 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
GEODIS DUSOLIER CALBERSON - Responsable parc vehicules (Autre)- Parcay meslay 1989 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Serge VANDELLE
Vit à :
CHANCEAUX SUR CHOISILLE, France
Né en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Oui oui je suis dans la foule
Profession :
Responsable parc vehicules
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1