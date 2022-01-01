RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Erstein
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Erstein 1965 - 1970
Collège Romain Rolland- Erstein 1970 - 1975
Lycée Kléber- Strasbourg 1975 - 1978
Université Marc Bloch : Strasbourg Ii- Strasbourg 1979 - 1983
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Serge VASMER
Vit à :
ERSTEIN, France
Né en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
