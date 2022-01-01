RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Saint-MÃ©dard-en-Jalles
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1958 - 1961
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1959 - 1963
Parcours entreprise
-
Dassault Aviation - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- MERIGNAC 1964 - 2003
Parcours club
-
CVHM- Hourtin 1966 - 1984
-
ASSM- Saint medard en jalles 1981 - 1995
-
CPSM- Saint medard en jalles 1997 - 2004
-
SUD MEDOC TENNIS DE TABLE- Le haillan 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge VERGEZ
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT MEDARD EN JALLES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1945 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Chine - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - - Maurice - Italie - - Maroc - - RÃ©publique du Costa Rica - Suisse
