Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Agde

Serge VERNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Serge VERNIER

  • Vit à :

    AGDE, France

  • Né en :

    1957 (65 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages