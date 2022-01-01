Serge VIDAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Serge VIDAL

  • Vit Ã  :

    AGDE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1980 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    MÃ©canicien

  • Situation familiale :

    fiancÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    • Autres

    Sports

    • Autres

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Animaux

    Voyages