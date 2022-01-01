Serge VIDAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME- Agde 1984 - 1990
-
Ecole Primaire (Marseillan)- Marseillan 1991 - 1993
-
Collège Sainte-madeleine- Beziers 1993 - 1994
-
Collège René Cassin- Agde 1994 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge VIDAL
-
Vit Ã :
AGDE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
MÃ©canicien
Situation familiale :
fiancÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
