Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Liévin

Sergine THERY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sergine THERY

  • Vit à :

    LIÉVIN, France

  • Née le :

    4 oct. 1960 (61 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    BONJOUR SI VOUS PENSEZ ME RECONNAITRE FAITES MOI SIGNE

  • Profession :

    Auxiliaire de vie

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    • Autres

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages