Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE- Angres 1963 - 1966
-
ECOLE LOUIS PASTEUR- Angres 1966 - 1972
-
Collège Jean Vilar- Angres 1972 - 1975
-
Lycée Henri Darras- Lievin 1975 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
CAULLIEZ DELAHOUTRE - Ouvrière (Production)- Tourcoing
etirageuse1977 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sergine THERY
-
Vit à :
LIÉVIN, France
-
Née le :
4 oct. 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BONJOUR SI VOUS PENSEZ ME RECONNAITRE FAITES MOI SIGNE
Profession :
Auxiliaire de vie
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3