Severin CARON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De L'abbaye- Elincourt sainte marguerite 1978 - 1983
-
Collège De La Vallée Du Matz- Ressons sur matz 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Pierre D'ailly- Compiegne 1988 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Severin CARON
-
Vit à :
BAILLY, France
-
Né en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Severin CARON a reconnu Severin CARON sur la photo 2nd6
-
Severin CARON a reconnu Severin CARON sur la photo 3 eme B
-
Severin CARON a ajouté Lycée Pierre D'ailly à son parcours scolaire
-
Severin CARON a ajouté Ecole De L'abbaye à son parcours scolaire
-
Severin CARON a ajouté Collège De La Vallée Du Matz à son parcours scolaire