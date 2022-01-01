RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle au Cannet-des-Maures
Severine AGNES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Le Thoronet (Le Thoronet)- Le thoronet 1977 - 1983
-
Collège De Lorgues- Lorgues 1984 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Team De Zth- Lorgues 1993 - 1995
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Severine AGNES
-
Vit Ã :
LE CANNET DES MAURES, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Monitrice d'Ã©quitation
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Severine AGNES a reconnu Marjorie MAUNIER (VIORT) sur la photo 6èmeD
-
Severine AGNES a reconnu Suzie GIORDANA sur la photo 6èmeD
-
Severine AGNES a ajoutÃ© Team De Zth Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Severine AGNES a ajoutÃ© Zth Lorgues Ã son parcours sportif