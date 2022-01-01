RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Esvres
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
INSTITUTION NOTRE DAME- Beaugency 1982 - 1994
-
Lycée Francois Villon- Beaugency 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Francois Villon- Beaugency 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Agence De La Tour- Beaugency 2001 - 2003
-
SUPPLAY- Orleans 2003 - 2003
-
Goussot- Tours 2004 - 2004
-
Vediorbis (Vedior)- TOURS 2004 - 2007
-
3m Company- CERGY 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Séverine BEAUJOUAN
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née le :
30 janv. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commerciale
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1